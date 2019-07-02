Angola: President Addresses Message to DRC Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço has congratulated his counterpart of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo on 59th anniversary of national independence of the country from Belgium on 30 June 1960.

In message addressed on behalf of the Angolan people and Executive, João Lourenço wrote that DRC arouses the keen interest of Angolans, who are closely monitoring the central African country and, with concern, the tough situations experienced.

"The celebration of the historic events of the Congo and its people is eagerly shared by the Angolan people, who are looking forward to the key achievements in all fields of national life," reads the message reached Angop Monday.

The Angolan head of State stressed the joint solidarity action and combined efforts that could contribute to building a climate of peace, stability and security in each of both states and in sub-region.

I would like to take this opportunity, said the President in the letter, to reiterate that the Executive I lead and myself make all efforts, abilities and means so that we do not waste ... the source of existing cooperation between our countries.

In closing his message, João Lourenço wished the DRC people good health and prosperity.