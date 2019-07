Beijing — Sudan and the People's Republic of China Monday signed an agreement for granting 300 million Yuan to implement projects in Sudan at the framework of economic and technical cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador of Sudan to China, Ahmed Mahjoub Shawer, signed for Sudan, while the Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency, Wang Xiaotao, has signed for the agency.

The agreement came as partnership of the strategic partnership between the two countries.