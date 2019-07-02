Sudan: Mufti - Dissolution of Anti-Corruption Committee Positive

Khartoum — The Legal Expert and Director General of the Khartoum International Center for Human Rights, Dr. Ahmed al-Mufti, has commended the decision of the Public Prosecution, which has dissolved the Higher Committee for overseeing the investigation of cases of corruption and encroachment of public money.

Al-Mufti said in a statement to SUNA that the decision is positive because it has transferred all the documents and all what related to the work of this committee to the competent prosecution, a matter which will make a big breakthrough in the files of corruption crimes, public funds and criminal cases related to the recent events which have been in place for a long time.

He pointed out that all entities and commissions established under the previous regime for this purpose did not reach tangible results in these issues.

He attributed that to the fact that the political leadership in that system has exceeded the Public Prosecution even though it is the competent authority in this matter.

He reviewed a number of public prosecution authorities in this regard, including bringing and forcing witnesses to testify before them, the searching of public and private places, as well the preservation of the assets of the accused, the prevention of travel and the restriction of residence.

He noted to the experience of the prosecution and its work for the improvement of the performance.