1 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Flight of Gulf Air Arrives Khartoum Airport

Khartoum — The (Gulf Air) airlines has started its flights to Khartoum International Airport, where its first flight has arrived yesterday , Saturday, evening.

The spokesman of Khartoum International Airport Company, Mohamed Mahdi Nasr, has announced the resumption of a number of airlines flights to Khartoum in the coming days, following the suspension of its flights in the last period.

He revealed that the Emirates Airlines will resume its flights on the 9th of current July, while the Etihad Airways will resume flights in the 14th of current July, pointing out that the suspension of flights was due to operational and corporate concerns.

