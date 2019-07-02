South Africa: House Robbery Suspect Sought By Police

press release

The Northern Cape Organised Crime police seek a man in connection with a house robbery incident which happened at about 05:00 on 17 May 2019, in Kekewhich Avenue in Kimberley.

On the day of the incident, a 75-year-old elderly woman alleged that she was woken up by the noise of a barking dog inside the house, when she try to ascertain why was the dog barking strangely she saw a man inside the house walking into her bedroom. During the incident the suspect threatened to rape and to stab the victim should she scream and make a noise.

He covered the victim's head with a duvet and locked the dog in another room.

The suspect made away with two cellphones, wallet containing cash and groceries and ran into unknown direction.

The suspect was 1.7 metre tall, slender build, dark in complexion, speaking Afrikaans language and had a scar mark in his face on the left side chick.

We are appealing to any other person who might have the information that could assist us to bring the suspect to book, to contact the investigating officer Constable Tshiamo Mokwena on 071 6861 182 / 053 8362 602 or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10 111. All shared information will be handled with strictest confidentiality.