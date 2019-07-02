Kenya: Blogger Robert Alai Charged With Treachery Over Attack Photos

Blogger Robert Alai faces a life sentence if convicted of treachery for publishing photographs of police officers who were killed in an explosion in Wajir County last month.

Mr Alai denied the two charges of treachery and disclosure of information levelled against him by the state on Tuesday.

Mr Alai, who appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, was told the charges are serious since they carry a life sentence penalty upon conviction.

The blogger was charged alone as his co-accused, the prison warder Safari Robert, was released.

He was charged with intent to help Al-Shabaab terrorists on June 17 by publishing photos of police officers killed in an explosion in Wajir County.

The state also charged the blogger with prejudicing investigations by publishing information about slain officers on his Twitter account.

On his lawyer's request, Mr Andayi ordered Anti-Terrorism Police Unit officers to escort Mr Alai to a Kenya Commercial Bank outlet to withdraw money to post his Sh300,000 bail.

The case will be heard on August 8.