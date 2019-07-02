South Africa: Petrol Price to Come Down At Midnight

Cash strapped consumers will get a reprieve at the pumps as the price of fuel is set to come down by between 95 and 96 cents a litre at midnight.

The fuel price drop announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy will see 93 (ULP and LRP) decrease by 96 cents, while the price of 95 (ULP and LRP) will fall by 95 cents.

The price adjustments will see a litre of 95 in Gauteng, which currently costs R16.76, come down to R15.81 a litre.

This is the second decrease in the price of both grades of fuel since January.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will decrease by 74.78 cents a litre, while that of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will decrease by 75.78 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 57 cents, while illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will decrease by 76 cents.

The Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by 133 cents per kilogram.

"The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review. The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period," said the department.