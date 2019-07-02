South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Extends Condolences to Artist David Koloane's Family

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of multi-award winning veteran artist, Mr David Koloane, who passed away at his home in Johannesburg on Sunday, 30 June 2019.

Paying tribute to the Alexandra-born artist who passed away at the age of 81, President Ramaphosa said: "A giant in the arts has fallen; one who has contributed immensely to the arts in South Africa as an activist, a mentor to many and a pioneer for the development of the black art community."

Mr Koloane was a widely acclaimed painter whose work has featured in the world's greatest collections. He co-founded the first black arts gallery and was deeply respected as a cultural activist.

Issued by: The Presidency