Malawi: Mzuzu University Student Drowns in Lake Malawi

A 22 year old Mzuzu University (MZUNI) Student, Innocent Mlanda has died after drowning in Lake Malawi in Nkhata Bay district.

Innocent Mlanda has died after drowning in Lake Malawi

Nkhata Bay Police Publicist, Kondwani James, said the deceased alongside with his Catholic faithfuls from the University, held a farewell party fortheir outgoing fourthyearcolleagues, at Msondozi beach Lodge in Chintheche.

"According to the leader of the group, Peter Machilika, the team arrived at the lodge at 11 am and conducted their programme successfully. Thereafter, the group opted to swim in the lake," he said.

James said at around 5pm, when most members were getting out of the water, the deceased was seen drowning and was rescued and rushed to Chintheche RuralHospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He said autopsy revealed that the deceased succumbed to suffocation.

Police has advised people who don't know how to swim, notto go into deep areas of the lake.

Late Mlandahailed from Mponela village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chakhazain Dowa District.