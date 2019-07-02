Ghana: Presidency Responds to Latest AfricaWatch Magazine Publication

The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to the publication in the June 2019 edition of the AfricaWatch magazine titled "The inside story of the Oslo scandal: Conspiracy to steal".

The contents of the publication impugn criminal conduct on the part of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP, in Government's attempts to purchase properties for its newly opened embassy in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

The allegations in the publication are baseless, libellous, and scurrilous, and contain nothing but manufactured lies. We are aware of this magazine's notoriously established agenda of defaming the President through the deliberate publication of such false stories about him. The agenda will fail, as it has failed before.

The publishers, editors and distributors of the publication will be dealt with in the appropriate forum.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications