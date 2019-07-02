2 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lawan Announces Senate's Principal Officers As Orji Kalu Gets Chief Whip

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the names of the eight principal officers for both the ruling APC and the minority PDP.

Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya from Kebbi State is the new Senate Leader, while Ajayi Borofice from Ondo State is Deputy Senate Leader.

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu is the new Senate Chief Whip while Senator Abdullahi Aliyu Sabi from Niger State was announced as the Deputy Chief Whip.

Also, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia State is the new Senate Minority Leader, while Senator Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba is the Deputy Minority Leader.

Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda (FCT) is the Minority Whip, with Senator Sahabi Ya'u as the Deputy Minority Whip.

The announcement followed the letters received by the Senate President from the national chairmen of the two political parties, Adams Oshiomhole and Prince Uche Secondus respectively, who said the parties unanimously nominated the new principal officers.

