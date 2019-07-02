Kenya: Government Protests Move By Kenya to Recognize Somaliland As an Autonomous State

The Somalia government has summoned the Kenyan Ambassador in Mogadishu after the later recognized Somaliland as an independent Nation.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Lt. General Lucas Tumbo and handed him the protest letter following a tweet by the Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau.

In the tweet, Mr Kamau had referred to Somaliland as a Nation, a position Somalia disputes, arguing that the self declared region is still part of her territory.

In the letter seen by Dalsan Radio, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested saying "Wee consider this tweet on affront to Somalia's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity as well as harmful to the relationship between Kenya and Somalia.

It continued "Somalia stands for good neighborliness, mutual respect and close corporation with its neighbors and expects the same from Kenya "

Somaliland's foreign minister has been in Nairobi for several weeks campaigning for his government to get recognition from Kenya. According to international law, that is out of question.

Somaliland has seen itself as a "country" since 1991 when it declared its independence from Somalia. Talks between Somalia's government and Somaliland officials ended with no solution.

Kenya and Somaliland have opened diplomatic missions in Hargeisa, Somaliland's capital, and Nairobi, respectively. Kenya has sent members of its parliament to Somaliland to observe how peaceful it is and take part in its independence day on 18 May.

Kenya does not want to damage Somalia's sovereignty, but as well as this tweet, it has taken other pointed actions against the Somali government recently, such as diverting flights between Mogadishu and Nairobi through Wajir for security screening.