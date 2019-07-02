1 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Calls for Unity As Somalia Marks 59th Independence Anniversary

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Nations top envoy in Somalia on Monday called for unity despite various challenges as Somalia marked 59th anniversary of their country's independence.

James Swan, special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia said the international community has been working closely with leaders to achieve progress on various fields.

"The United Nations and international partners are working closely with Somalia's people and leaders to help achieve progress on security, economic development, good governance, inclusivity, and response to humanitarian needs", Swan said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

He said the independence anniversary is a great day for all Somalis across the world, noting that despite the many hardships they continue to face, Somalis can take pride in the progress that is being made.

The UN envoy said the world body was marking the independence anniversary by recommitting itself to solidarity with all Somalis in the months and years to come.

Swan said the celebration came at a moment of opportunity that offers hope for a more peaceful and prosperous future.

Somalia

Somaliland Laughs Off Somalia's Protest to Kenya for Recognition As a Nation

Somaliland has laughed off a move by the Somalia Federal Government to Summon Kenya's ambassador in Mogadishu over… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.