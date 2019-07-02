Somalia: Qatar Airways Makes First Direct Flight to Mogadishu

Qatar Airways has for the first time had a direct flight in to Mogadishu.

"Starting 1 July 2019, experience Qatar Airways' award-winning service and unparalleled hospitality with 3 weekly flights from Mogadishu, connecting you to more than 160 places around the world via Doha", announced the airline in its offer to customers.

The first historic flight from Hamad International Airport in Doha to Adden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu arrived on July 1 2019

The move is expected to boost trade and movement of people between the two states.

The new arrival of the Qatar Airways which is already using Somali airspace as an alternative following the air blockade by United, Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain is expected to create competition with Turkish and Ethiopian airlines respectively that operating the Somali airspace.

Kenyan airways which also alaunched flights to Nairobi-Mogadishu route is set before the end of the year.

The relative calm and return of peace in the country in recent years returned international carriers back on track.