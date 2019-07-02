Malawi Requires Regular Accounts for a Cashless Economy

Lilongwe — As many countries around the world are advancing in electronic banking systems, Malawi still needs more effort in advancing its services to a cashless economy as more people do not have regular accounts.

A transaction where more people are not using cash but rather using electronic means to pay for the goods and services they are buying, that system is defined as a cashless economy.

Matters of cashless society are an ongoing debate in the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM).

RBM has championed policy, legal and technological reforms that lay the foundations for cashless.

More people have moved away from the use of cash they use electronic means of payment adopting the cashless society.

During a Unicaf University open lecture series in Lilongwe presented by Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Mr Charles Chuka said the cashless service system is convenient and efficient saying anyone can use it provided if he or she has a phone.

"We need more people to move into jobs, farming among others to have regular accounts so that they can come in the system, to most safer and efficient means of storing cash, that is possible as we go along." Said Chuka.

Chuka expressed that his expectation is that people will be interested in the subject saying those that are academically oriented will start researching and that there will be more debate in the future.

"We can not left behind, these kind of services are very interesting because it happens all over the world around us, and we start realising what we can do to help people as we move on." He explained.

Furthermore Chuka said financial exclusion of people in areas without electronic payments, infrastructure and minorities unable to use electronic payments.

According to an ICT profile in selected SADC countries, between 2009 and 2018, Malawi least in access to fixed telephones and fixed broadband. Ongoing SkyBand investments could improve access fixed broadband.

It is the role of the government in partnership with private sectors in technological advancement.

Malawi is unlikely to go cashless soon, but authorities might wish to consider optional cashless for large payments.

Electronic means of payments include credit cards, debit cards, internet-based online payments, mobile money, and contactless cards among others.