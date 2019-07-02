Malawi: Mpinganjira Thrilled With Zomba-Phalombe-Chitakale Road Progress

Mulanje — The Board chairperson of the Roads Authority, Brown Mpinganjira says he is impressed with progress on Zomba-Phalombe-Chitakale Road.

Speaking during a tour of the project on Friday afternoon, the chairperson said the road is almost completed as the main remaining works would be completed in a matter of days.

"We are happy that we came because a lot of progress has been made. We think that we are there; it's almost ninety something per cent completed.

"The main works that remain are the roundabout at Chitakale and the contractor has assured us that the roundabout should be completed within the next four days," he said.

Mpinganjira, however, acknowledged that the road has already developed patches in some places saying those places will be revisited.

"We are now setting high standards in the road authority. Lucky for us the contractor understands that some of the places have to be revisited and for that reason, we are quite happy that we have made a lot of progress but we are insisting on quality," he said.

Mpinganjira also explained on the progress of the Chiringa-Muloza Road which was expected to start in April this year (2019) but is yet to take shape.

"The Muloza-Chiringa Road is a vital road. It was necessary for us to have this road, partly because it is an agricultural area and so giving them this road is actually assisting them to assist the whole nation.

"We are happy to construct this road, the contractor is on sight and I am told that final design documentation is yet to come from the Roads Authority and once that is done, the contractor will start the work," he said.

The Zomba-Phalombe-Chitakale Road is expected to be completed by August this year (2019) while Chiringa-Muloza Road is expected to be in shape by October, 2020.

The construction of the two roads is part of the government's commitment to achieving the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS) III and the Transport Master Plan 2018.