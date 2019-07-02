Malawi: New Ck Council Chair for Improved Infrastructure

Chikwawa — pic by Steve Chirombo

The newly elected Chairperson for Chikwawa District Council has promised more infrastructure development under his reign.

Councilor Clement Kamoto of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who was elected Chikwawa District Council Chairperson on Saturday defeating two others with eight votes bemoaned poor infrastructures that have rocked the district council.

The Ndalanda Ward Councilor under Chikwawa North Constituency who has retained his seat as councilor and was Vice Council Chairperson before the May 2019 tripartite elections defeated Mwayiwawo Dowe of Lengwe Ward who got 7 votes and Alex Mulonya of Makhuwira North Ward who got a single vote.

"You will agree with me that the road from Dyeratu to Chikwawa Boma is in a poor condition. I will make sure that we touch base with the people who can assist us rehabilitate this road," said Kamoto.

In addition he cited the district council complex and Chikwawa District Hospital as being in need of rehabilitation.

"This is the time we must start lobbying for the improved infrastructures. We need good road network in the district and a better district health facility," he said.

Councilor Kamoto then called for transparency and accountability in revenue collection, and improved working relationship between councilors, chiefs and Members of Parliament (MPs) for the district to realize tangible development.

Kamoto is expected to work with Councilor Manick Ganneti of Makhuwira South Ward who was voted as Vice Council Chair for Chikwawa district they both come from the Democratic Progressive Party.