2 July 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Unicef Children's Ambassador 'Sangie' Visit Chikwawa Child Protection Structures

By Steve Chirombo

pic by Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa, July 1, Mana: United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Ambassador Sangie Friday monitored how child protection issues were being implemented in Chikwawa district. Born Angel Mbekeani, Sangie visited some child protection structures in the district where she also interacted with various duty bearers and the kids. She visited Mulilima Community Victim Support Unit, Chikwawa Police Station Victim Support Unit (VSU) as well as children's corners at Tidzola II under Paramount Chief Lundu.

