Cameroon: Hémicycle - Nuclear Safety, Migratory Waterbirds Bills Adopted

The Speaker of the National Assembly chaired the plenary sitting for the adoption of the bills on June 28, 2019.

Members of the National Assembly on June 28, 2019 during a plenary sitting of the House adopted the bill to lay down the general framework for the Radiological and Nuclear Safety, Nuclear Security, Civil Liability and Safeguards enforcement. The second bill adopted in the plenary sitting chaired by House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was that to authorise the President of the Republic to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the agreement on the conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA), signed on 15 August 1996 at the Hague, the Netherlands. Defending the bill on radiological and nuclear safety, the Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation, Madeleine Tchuinte said the bill clarifies the role of the regulatory and control authority whose relevant policy instruments have been strengthened. After promulgation into law, it will enable the authority to effectively discharge its duties of ensuring radiological and nuclear safety, nuclear security and protection against effects of ionising radiation and implementing the safeguards which are currently performed by the Cameroon National Radiation Protection Agency. The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife, Koulsoumi Alhadji assisted by the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, defended the bill on the conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds (AEWA). Migratory waterbirds constitute an important part of Cameroon's biological diversity and in keeping with the spirit of the 1992 Convention on Biological Diversity, should be conserved for the benefit of present and future generations. The defending cabinet minister explained that Cameroon's accession to the agreement will enable it to safeguard a significant part of its rich wildlife heritage through benefits from research and continues monitoring projects, as part of the fight against highly pathogenic bird diseases.