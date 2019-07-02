Cameroon: Cabinet - Cameroon, Korea Discuss Development Issues

This was during an audience accorded the Korea-Cameroon Parliamentary Friendship Group headed by the Hon. Youn Kwan-Suk by the Speaker of the National Assembly on June 28, 2019.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguié Djibril has held talks with the Korean Parliamentary delegation led by Hon. Youn Kwan-Suk who is in Cameroon under the banner of the Korea-Cameroon Parliamentary Friendship Group that seeks to facilitate and improve parliamentary views and ideas between both countries. The delegation which was in Cameroon for an official visit from June 27 to 29, 2019 came within the framework of fostering parliamentary ties with Cameroon and was accompanied to the audience by the Korean Ambassador to Cameroon, Bok-Ryeol Rhyou. Speaking through an interpreter after the audience, Hon. Youn Kwan-Suk said Cameroon and Korea share a history of friendly diplomatic relations besides the parliamentary friendship group which exist between them both for some years now. "There is a long history of diplomatic relations between Korea and Cameroon which has always been positive and based on mutual interest. We are here to discuss development cooperation especially in the economic domain and strengthen our bilateral ties," he stated, adding that Cameroon is a very good diplomatic partner. The Member of the Korean Parliament added that Korea seeks to exchange expertise with Cameroon in the technological sphere. "We are equally here to reinforce our cooperation in the industrial domain because Cameroon has enormous rich natural resources. Cameroon has a rich cultural diversity and we plan on improving in the technological sphere and develop several aspects of development together," he added. Cameroon and Korea share a varied number of ideas in the promotion of public diplomacy and other areas of cooperation.