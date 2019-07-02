Sudan: Youth Alliance Backs African - Ethiopian Initiative

Khartoum — Sudan Youth Alliance (SYA) has announced backing The Joint African Ethiopian Initiative.

The alliance praised the initiative as it would be able to make a breakthrough in the deadlock negotiations between the Transitional military Council, Forces of Freedom and Chang and the other political components.

The alliance added that the initiative may also be able to achieve easy transition of power and thereby avoiding the fall of the country into anarchy.

The alliance stressed the importance of consolidating sustainable democracy and resume of civilian government.

Head of SYA Ayyub Mohamed Abbas said in a press statement that the current political situation in Sudan is likely complicated.

He added that Sudan is at historical crossroad and it suffers internal and external threats.

Meanwhile Abbas called for peaceful exit to maintain the slogans raised by the Sudanese people during the glorious "December Revolution".