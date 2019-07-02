Sudan: Darfurian Forum - Good Governance Prevent Foreign Interference

Khartoum — Chairman of the Darfurian Civil Society Forum, Mohamed Issa, said the good governance will prevent foreign interference in the country, affirming the importanceof good governance in forming a democratic government and peaceful transition and keeping rights of people.

He said that the foreign agendas have interest in Sudan and by wisdom people can stand against the malignant foreign interference, focusing on the necessity of democratic governance to avoid the evil agenda and achieving respectful international cooperation.

The Chairman of the Blue Nile Forum, Dr. Farah Aggar has affirmed the importance of agreement between existing components and unity between them in one forum and to negotiate for coming out with one vision for the transitional arrangements and to transfer them to the Transitional Military Council.