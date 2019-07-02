Algeria: Brahimi - Anticorruption Process to Continue, Justice to Restore Stolen Funds

TIPASA-State will rigorously continue the anticorruption process and the efficiency of judicial proceedings prosecutions lies in the restoration of stolen funds, Justice Minister, Slimane Brahimi announced Monday.

The Minister explained that the "strong will to fight corruption is based on rigorous application of the law while complying with the requirements of a fair trial."

Brahimi called on the participants in this symposium to "find the legal mechanisms likely to preserve the proper functioning of companies, ensure the safeguarding of jobs and pursue (the implementation) of the programmes launched, whose managers are in preventive detention for corruption cases."

The same official called on participants to "examine the legal and organizational provisions for the return of stolen assets, both inside and outside the country."

The Minister, who stated that the fight against corruption is now "a priority in today's world, given the risks to the national economy and sustainable development," put this scourge on an equal footing with "terrorism and cross-border crime."

"Today, more than ever, we are convinced of the need to fight corruption, which hinders development efforts and depletes the State's resources," he said.

Judges, judicial police officers and all judicial institutions "are fully aware of their heavy responsibility" and "honest persons, among the country's children, are aware of what is expected of them," assured the Minister.

Organized at the initiative of the Central Anti-Corruption Office, the symposium focuses on two aspects, including the mechanisms to preserve the businesses and economic projects concerned by investigations and judicial proceedings. The second relates to the return of assets dispossessed in corruption crimes.