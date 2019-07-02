Chad: Sudan and Chad Sign Memo of Understanding On Media and News Cooperation

Khartoum — Sudan News Agency (SUNA) and the Chadian Al-Nasr Media and Publishing Monday signed an agreement of cooperation between them for the interest of the two institutions and the two countries.

The agreement deals with getting the African news from their African sources.

The agreement was signed by the General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Abdalla Jadalla Nimir, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Manager of the Chadian Al-Nasr Media and Publishing, Abu-Bakr Mohamed Abdalla Bargo.

In press statement after signing of the agreement, the two officials pointed to the desire of the two parties to cooperate and contribute to the provision of effective channels to support the media work to serve the bilateral issues in both countries and to support media cooperation relations by sharing news, photos and other relevant information materials obtained from their respective countries.

The two sides stressed the importance of covering the social, economic, political, scientific and technological news obtained in both countries and providing them to the other side, and that Each party shall endeavor to provide the necessary assistance to the envoys, delegates and correspondents of the other party, especially regarding the provision of technical support and the accrediting to the concerned authorities in each of the two countries.

Both SUNA and Al-Nasr Institution have affirmed the importance of regular exchange of information, in relation to their respective experiences, and the training their cadres and to provide training facilities in the form of study visits.

The General Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Institution, Abu-Bakr Abdalla Bargo, has described the signing of contract between the two institutions as a historic event, stressing the importance of joint cooperation in the exchange of news and media cooperation.

The General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) has welcomed the cooperation with the Chadian Al-Nasr Institution, affirming that SUNA will provide every possible support to Al-Nasr Institution in different fields and to engage with it in a real partnership that serves the interests of the two countries and the historic, social and neighborliness ties between Sudan and Chad.

He asserted the keenness of SUNA to start immediately implementation of the agreement's items.