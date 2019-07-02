Sudan: Dr. Al-Nayir - Acceleration of Government Formation Is an Urgent Necessity

Khartoum — The economist and professor at the University of expatriates Dr. Mohamed Al-Nayir has said that the formation of the government of competencies as soon as possible has become an urgent necessity and should not exceed two or three days to address the current economic issues. Dr. Al-Nayeir said, in a statement to SUNA, that delaying the formation of the government might lead to further decline in the economic indicators. He pointed out that the formation of the government was closely linked to the political consensus represented by the Transitional Military Council's (TMC) agreement with the Forces of the Declaration of Dreedom and Change on the African Initiative pave the way for the formation of the Sovereign Council as the first step, which in turn appoints the government of competencies with no partisan affiliations and then the transitional legislative council, pointing out that this is the safest way, warning that the resort of the military council to form a government unilaterally will not achieve political and security stability. Thus the achievement of economic stabilization will be difficult.