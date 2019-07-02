Sudan: Craftsmen Alliance Supports TMC for Formation of Government

Khartoum — The Sudanese Craftsmen Alliance (SCA) has announced support mandating the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to hurry up formation of a Transitional Civilian Government until after holding the general elections.

Rapporteur of the Alliance Ali Sayed Ahmed assured in a press conference held Monday at Friendship Hall that the alliance supported TMC efforts to maintain safety, peace and surpass the obstacles the country.

Moreover Ahmed called political forces and entities to cooperate and reach an agreement in favor of national interests.

The alliance praised the regular forces efforts and their alien to the revolution.

The alliance has announced to organize huge rally next week to assure mandating TMC for formation of the government.