Sudan: National Consensus Commission to Begin Communication With TMC and Forces of Freedom and Change

Khartoum — The national commission for national consensus has formed a committee, headed by the commission's chairman, to begin communication with the Transitional Military Council (TMC), the Forces of Freedom and Change and the different political parties as of Tuesday toward halting the escalation and achieving a consensus that will help managing the transitional period in accord between all parties.

In a press statement, the commission's chairman, Prof. Muddathir Abdul-Rahim Al-Tayeb, pointed out that there are circles of international influence are working cleverly and cunningly to split the remained parts of Sudan after the division of South Sudan.

He pointed out that the Sudanese - Sudanese solution is the best solution for Sudan issues.

He said that the commission includes more than nine national initiative and various Sudanese personalities, adding that the commission aims to integrate the visions of all the political forces and alliances to agree on a code of honor for administering the transitional period.

Prof. Al-Tayeb indicated that the national commission for national accord has mapped out proposals for solving the controversial issues between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change.