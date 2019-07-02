Africa: Youth Alliance Affirms Its Support to African - Ethiopian Initiative

Khartoum — Sudan Youth Alliance has announced its support to the joint African - Ethiopian initiative and appreciated its ability to create political consensus between the Transitional Military Council (TMC), the Forces of Freedom and Change and the other political components.

In a press statement, the joint African - Ethiopian initiative would lead to smooth transformation of power, prevent the country from slipping into anarchy and guarantees sustainability of democracy and establishing a civilian government.

Chairman of Sudan Youth Alliance, Ayoub Mohamed Abbas, said that Sudan is surpassing extremely complicated circumstances and serious historic turning point and confronted by internal and external threats.

He asserted the desire of the Sudanese youths for freedom, change and justice which are the demands that they shouted in their glorious revolution through which they toppled a great totalitarian regime.

Ayoub has called for finding a peaceful, national and democratic solution for the current Sudanese crisis for realizing the victorious revolution's gains and the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a just and inclusive peace, democratic transformation and sustainable development.