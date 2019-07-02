Sudan: National Youth Commission for Peace Announces Start of Its Activities

Khartoum — Chairman of the National Youth Commission for Peace and Development, Dr. Ammar Zakaria Gumma, Monday announced birth of the commission and presented an initiative to bring together all the youth components under a single patriotic vision on the method of governance in Sudan.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Gumma said that declaration of the commission comes in culmination of a continuous work that lasted for a number of years at the dispute areas and ended in the integration of 26 youth factions in one body.

He praised the role of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) at the negotiations in Ndjamena, Chad, calling on the TMC to stand at the same distance from all the political forces.

He called for reducing the number of the political parties, considering the big number of political parties as the cause of the Sudan.

Gumma also called on Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo and Abdul-Wahid Nur to stick to reason and to join the negotiations and the peace process.

He announced that the commission obtains a package of development projects for the youths, including the provision of million opportunities for the youths.