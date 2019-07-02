1 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Craftsmen Coalition Affirms Its Support to TMC in Forming Government

Khartoum — The Sudanese Craftsmen Coalition has announced its support to the Transitional Military Council (TMC) in formation of the civilian transitional government shortly until establishment of the elected government.

In a press conference at the Friendship Hall Monday, the coalition's rapporteur, Ali Sid-Ahmed, affirmed their support to the TMC for realizing security and overcoming obstacles, calling on the political forces to achieve agreement and cooperation for the interest of the homeland.

He praised the efforts exerted by the different regular forces and their bias to the revolution, announcing that the craftsmen will launch next week a gathering to affirm their support to the TMC in forming the government.

Read the original article on SNA.

