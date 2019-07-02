Sudan: TMC Declares Statement On June 30 Events

Khartoum — Based on its responsibility the Transitional Military Council (TMC) allowed for the processions organized Sunday 30, across Khartoum State, Head of TMC security committee Lt (Gen) Jamal Omer said in statement, released Monday morning.

The TMC arranged to protect those processions, the statement said. But according to Lt (Gen) those processions deviated from the right track and the announced goals.

He added that some elements seeking seditions fired at the protesters and that resulted in deaths and injuries cases.

Meanwhile Lt (Gen) blamed Forces of Freedom and Change as responsible for those violations against regular forces and the citizens.