Sudan: Maj. Gen. Hamad Pledges to Support Work of Trade Unions in Kassala State

Kassala — The Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Hamad, Monday met with the General Registrar of the Labor Organizations, Awad Jaafar, by the end of his two-day visit to Kassala State during which he get informed on the activities of the registered organizations.

The General Registrar has given a comprehensive review on the outcome of visit and the meetings he held with the state's Trade Union and the Businessmen Union and professional associations, appreciating the cooperation he felt during the visit.

Meanwhile, the Wali has referred to the state's readiness to solve the obstacles facing the trade union's work.