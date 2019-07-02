Sudan: A Sudanese-Chinese Cooperation to Develop National Labortary

Khartoum — The Undersecretary in charge of the Federal Ministry of Health Dr. Sulaiman Abdul-Jabbar has affirmed keenness of his ministry to support Sudanese-Chinese relations, and to implement and expand the participation through the implementation of health protocols based on the depth of relations between the two countries.

This came during his meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Khartoum, praising the success of the Chinese medical mission and its importance in Sudan.

He lauded the role and activity of the Chinese friendship hospitals in the country, adding we seek to develop the national labortary for public health, and its role in the compat of epedimics and the reduction of health risks in the states.

He praised the Chinese president's initiative at the Africa-China Forum, which dealt with China's role in supporting health issues.

On his part, the Chinese ambassador has commended the success of the partnership in health work and many of the mutual issues that serve the two brotherly countries, indicating his country's readiness to work with the Sudanese brothers in strengthening the health system and training the working staff according to the health protocols signed between the two sides.