Sudan: First Gulf Air Flight Arrives Khartoum Airport

Khartoum — The Gulf Air began its flights to Khartoum International Airport, where its first flight arrived at the airport on Sunday night. This was announced in a statement to SUNA by the Official Spokesman of the Khartoum International Airport Company Mohamed Al-Mahdi Nasr, revealing the resumption of a number of airlines flights to Khartoum in the coming days, following a suspension in the past period. Nasr pointed to the resumption of the Emirates flights on the July 9th and Etihad Airways on the July 14th, pointing out that the suspension of flights was due to corporate concerns. BH/BH