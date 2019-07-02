18 June 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Shot With Shotgun in Stomach

Windhoek — A Windhoek man was rushed to hospital after he was shot in the stomach by an on-duty security guard while allegedly caught stealing from Stop and Shop in Okuryangava in the early hours of Saturday at 05h55.

The victim is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of the Windhoek Central Hospital.

According to the weekly crime report, he was shot with a shotgun.

"The intruders were three but two managed to run away," stated the police report.

The security guard is employed by Independent Security company. Police investigation continues.

In an unrelated matter, police in Rehoboth opened a case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft after an automated teller machine (ATM) was cut with a cutting torch and N$307 040 was stolen.

According to the crime report, the suspects gained entry to the building by cutting through the roof and disarming the alarm system. The incident happened on Sunday at Woermann Brock bottle store building. The report further stated that at this stage it is unknown where the security officer was, but he was brought in for questioning and police investigations continue.

A 25-year-old woman from Keetmanshoop was charged with theft of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm after she took a 9mm Makarov pistol from where it was kept without the owner's consent. The pistol was recovered.

The crime report stated the owner is to be charged with negligent handling of the firearm as well. The incident happened this past Saturday at about 23h30 at a house in Soweto in Tseiblaagte location. The suspect was expected to appear in court yesterday.

