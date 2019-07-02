Liberia: Speaker Chambers Expresses Optimism

-Says Liberia's Budget Can Hit Beyond US$1Billion, If...

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers says Liberia has the potential of reaching its national budget to US$1billion.

According to a release, Speaker Chambers made the assertion when he was honored and gowned by a conglomeration of several civil society groupings under the banner of 'Citizens Action Committee' (CAC) for his leadership style and statesmanship at the House of Representatives and his according preferment as the third person by rank in the Liberian Government architecture.

"Liberia has a huge potential for economic growth. I believed that our resources can better serve us, if we learn from how other countries are getting it right on the management of their natural resources, and our budget can go beyond a billion dollars," House Speaker Bhofal Chambers asserts.

Speaker Chambers was speaking in reference to government's desire to expand the economy and grow the budget by tapping on the potentials of the forest, fisheries and the mining sectors of precious metals with apparent reference to the German forest sector success story, the Norwegians fisheries and Botswana's success story of mining of precious metals.

Also speaking, Stephen Russell, Chairman of the Maryland Patriotic Student Movement in his overview told the gathering that his organization in collaboration with other civil society actors have been following the workings of Speaker Chambers since his early days in the Liberian Legislature, and he has proven good statesmanship.

In a statement of recognition, the Chairman of the Citizens Action Committee, Simon Gambleh says his organization is in cognizance of how Speaker Chambers' leadership trajectory at the 54th Legislature has rebranded the august body and has restored its respectability in the Liberian populace, the sub-region, and several other global legislative and parliamentarian bodies across the world.

During the occasion, Speaker Chambers further said the journey to success is never ending. He divulged that his leadership has been able to rebrand the Legislature, House of Representatives and pledged that he will remain engaged legislatively in ways and means that will bring dignity to the image of the Legislature.