Sudan: Military Rejects Responsibilty for Protest Casualties

Sudan's civilian opposition has claimed that ten people died as a result of Sunday's demonstrations across the country. The Transitional Military Council has rejected any responsibility for the casualties, blaming the opposition.

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets across the country on Sunday demanding the ruling military council hand over power to a civilian-led administration. It was the largest gathering of its kind since the brutal crackdown of 3 June in which over 130 people died.

"This is a massive success for us. We have managed to mobilise such a large crowd even though we no longer have internet," a demonstrator in Khartoum told RFI.

On Sunday, the Rapid Support Forces deployed around Khartoum while police relentlessly tear-gassed the crowd approaching the Presidential palace.

The Sudanese Professionals Association called for protesters to converge on the palace, which headquarters the Transitional Military Council.

Protesters, draped in the Sudanese flag, were chanting slogans.

"This is enough, we have been waiting for 30 years. It has to stop now, we do not want any more military rule. We want a civilian government," a protester told RFI.

Another demonstrator said that they refuse to negotiate with the seven people on the military council.

"We agree to negotiate with the military but not those whose hands are covered in blood, those who killed us a few weeks ago and, during years, slaughtered us in Darfur," said another demonstrator.

The military council rejects all responsibility for the killings and claim that unknown combatants fired live bullets on protestors.