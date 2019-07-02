Gambia: The Point Devours Standard in Inter-Media Tourney

The Point Newspaper Saturday devoured The Standard Newspaper by 5-1 in their second Group A fixture of the ongoing Inter-Media tournament organised by the Gambia Press Union (GPU) in partnership with the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) played at Stadium.

The unbeaten team in the tournament so far, The Point took the lead in the first half through Biram Gaye in the 34th minute, just before Edrissa Jallow extended their lead immediately after the break.

Biram Gaye added his second goal for the inform Point team in the 59th minute, just before Abou Jammeh's strike net a four nil in the game. Gerald Adomako wrapped up the goals festival after scoring the fifth goal in the 82nd minute of the second half to send The Point to the semi-final of the tournament.

Standard Newspaper scored their consolation goal through Saikou Bojang in the second half.

The Point Newspaper is the first team to book their place in the semi-final with a game to spare after collecting six points with eight goals in two games. They first hammered The Voice Newspaper in the opening of the tournament with three goals to nil.

In the second Group A encounter that was played on Saturday, The Voice Newspaper also beat Paradise Media by three goals to two. They came with a total change team after their defeat to The Point Newspaper came all out to collect the maximum point knowing too well that another defeat will mean their exit from the tournament.

This game was described as a do or die encounter for both teams as they lost their opening games to both The Standard and The Point Newspaper.

Meanwhile, the inform Point Newspaper who already qualify to the semi-finals will on Friday play Paradise Media who are already eliminated in the tournament after not collecting a single point after two matches.