Gambia: Brest Held Annual Programme Review

Building Resilient through cash Transfer for Nutrition Security (BReST) has recently conducted their annual programme review to assess their progress and challenges as part of their project implementation.

BReST is a project pioneered by UNICEF and jointly implemented by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) and the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare to help compliment government efforts in addressing nutrition constraints of lactating mothers with children under the age of two years.

It is a 3 million Euro European Union funded grant cash transfer programme targeted to improve the nutritional status of lactating women and children under the age of two in North Bank, Upper River and Central River Regions.

Speaking at the review programme, UNICEF country representative Toshika Takahashi thanked the EU for funding the project, saying the provision of cash transfer to vulnerable families has offered some level of social protection and provides resources to enable families to lift themselves out of poverty.

She said the BReST project has impacted 6000 beneficiary families and has been recognized by government as a flagship programme.

Programme manager of the European Union delegation, Darrell Sexstone said they funded the project from a multi-country allocation from the Global Public Goods and Challenges (GPGC).

Mr. Sexstone said the GPGC is a 10 country action group aim at improving mothers to take care of their children by providing them with 600 dalasi monthly cash transfer to 6,000 mothers with children under the age of two.

He said the project also teaches mothers by providing them support and knowledge on how to take care of their children via Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) and safe hygiene practices.

Representing the vice president, Muhammed Lamin Jaiteh said the government of The Gambia is committed and will continue to be committed to ensuring food and nutrition security for the population.

She assured them of government's continuous support and commitment to improve the quality, accessible and affordable nutrition, health and social protection services to the Gambians.