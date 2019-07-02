Gambia: GRA Deputy HR Director to Launch New Book

Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) deputy director of Human Resource and Administration Dr. Seedy Drammeh will launch a new book title: Contribution of corporate governance, effective leadership, HR management and networking to the advancement of people and institutions.

Dr. Drammeh said the two hundred and twenty eight page book was written following concentrated and intensive learning that led to interesting findings derived from records and pieces of information gathered from different sources that includes hands-on knowledge, know-how of skilled people and training on effective leadership in Sally; Mbour, Senegal and in Accra, Ghana.

He said the book talks about corporate governance, human resources management, challenges of human resources management, effective leadership, strategic management, diversity management, employee motivation, favoritism in workplace and how networking with skilled people could enhance one's personal and career growth. "The book is designed to guide all categories of people, including executives, employers, employees, job seekers, business owners, teachers, students and administrators. Because the book is written based on my involvement in administration and HR job, I urge people to read it."

Dr. Drammeh thanked people who made it possible for him to write the book thus, including GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, chief executive officer of Sahel Investment Management International Abdoulie Touray, Professor Prince Michael Sunday Ikupolati from LyaraIjumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Nigeria; Sirra Wally Ndow Njai; previous Minister of Energy. Dr. Theophilus Adomako, Gyamfua Asante-Duodu; Afua K. Caiquo and Ethel Ansah- Antwi of MDPI Ghana.

He also acknowledged the effort of the GRA management, Abdoulie Jafuneh, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Personnel Management Office; Malang Darboe, Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; Kebba Kinteh, chief finance officer of GAMTEL and Kitabu Charty of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs for working closely with him during the 5th Effective Leadership Seminar in Mbour, Senegal.

Dr. Drammeh said the book will help readers to understand the contribution of corporate governance, effective leadership, HR management and networking to the advancement of people and institutions. "It is important to know that people are the most treasured assets in any institution and in order to get the best from them, they need to be respected, valued, trained, developed, trusted, listened, empowered and be accorded the opportunity to initiate certain things that could add value to their lives and the advancement of the institution. Also, it is important that institutions have workable policies, strategies and procedures. This and many other important points are discussed in the book."