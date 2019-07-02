Gambia: Gamtel Woe Continues in Late Omar Sey Memorial Tournament

Gamtel misery in the ongoing late Omar Sey memorial football tournament continues after slipping to current division one league champions Brikama United 3-1 in the group A fixture played at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium on Friday.

The Sateyba boys lost to Gambia Armed Forces 1-0 in their opening group A game before locking horns with the telecommunication giants, who slipped to Marimoo 2-0 in their opening encounter.

The win handed Brikama United the maximum points in two outings and left Gamtel bottom-place in group A with zero point after two group matches.