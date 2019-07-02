1 July 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: District Tribunal Sentences Alkalo On Illegal Tree Cutting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ousman Jallow

Nianija district tribunal have recently found Sinchu Ngedi Alkalo guilty on three charges of illegal tree cutting, moving trees from the forest without permit and selling trees without a permit. He has been sentenced to pay a fine of 20, 000 dalasi or serve nine month imprisonment.

Chief Dawda York ordered that Yahya Jallow, who was a committee member of the Kaibadeh forest to immediately pay the fine or risk going to jail for the act and emphasised his uncompromising position on people who are found guilty of tampering the forest. "These illegal acts will cause disadvantages in our socio-economic development and cause environmental hazard," Chief York said, while handing down his judgement.

He also encouraged people to save the forest, saying they should use other means to develop their villages instead of cutting down the forest without replacing them and without going through the right way.

The administrative area forestry officer Kemo Kinteh Bagadaji called on people to distance from such illegal acts or the wrath of the law will be applied on them.

Gambia

Jammeh Rape Victim Blames Institutional Failure

Ms. Fatou 'Toufah' Jallow, who recently accused the former president, Yahya Jammeh of rape, has said that lack of space… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.