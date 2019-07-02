Gambia: Stakeholders Discuss Creative Industries Road Map

European Union funded Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) in partnership with the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, last Tuesday organised the first stakeholder consultation meeting for the creative industries roadmap at the Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau.

The consultation meeting brought together 30 participants from public and private organisations, youth entrepreneurs and sector associations to collectively discuss the creative industries roadmap development framework, cross sectoral value chain and deliberate on key challenges, performance and opportunities for youth employment, entrepreneurship growth and skills development in the creative sectors in The Gambia.

Hassoun Ceesay, NCAC acting director general said YEP and NCAC have been working together for the past two years on tourism development, especially the Jangjanbureh slave house.

He said some years ago, NCAC conducted a study with some partners from Ghana, Sierra Leone and Nigeria from which a need assessment report on the creative industries was produced. "The need to build the capacity of players in the creative industries came out prominent in the assessment."

Olivier Marty, International Trade Center (ITC) advisor on trade strategy said ITC is a joint project of the World Trade Organisation and the United Nations. "ITC assists Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in partner countries to become more competitive in global markets, thereby contributing to sustainable economic development within the framework of the Aid-for-Trade agenda and global Goals for Sustainable Development."