Gambia: GRTS Beats Star FM/TV in Group B Encounter

Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) have collected their first three points of the ongoing inter-media tournament after defeating Star FM/TV 2-0 in their group B encounter.

The tournament is organised by The Gambia Press Union (GPU) in partnership with the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG).

The national broadcast took the lead through David Gomez's fine finish with Jain Ndong's wonderful strike earning GRTS an automatic qualification to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Star FM, who were playing their first encounter of the tournament will now face Foroyaa Newspaper who already collected maximum points after beaten GRTS in their opening group B encounter.

The group B consists of three teams Foroyaa (3 points in one match), GRTS (3 points in two matches) and Star FM without a point after a single match.

Foroyaa Newspaper will be looking for a win or a draw to book their place to the semifinals as well as occupy top of group B, while Star FM/TV should win with more than two goals if they are to qualify to the next stage.

Foroyaa will next face Star FM on Friday in their final group B decider.