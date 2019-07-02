Gambia: SK Jaiteh & Sons Clothes URR Disaster Victims

SK. Jaiteh & sons limited on Saturday presented 40 bales of second hand clothing to natural disaster victims of Upper River Region.

The gesture worth two hundred thousand dalasi (D200, 000) was presented to Basse Area Council for onward distribution to victims.

In addition to the generosity, Mr. Jaiteh paid for the transportation of the bales from Banjul to Basse.

The items included mixed blankets, shirts, women, men and children clothes.

In presenting the bales to deputy chairperson of Basse Area Council, Salifu K. Jaiteh, the managing director of S.K. Jaiteh and sons Ltd. said they believed the only way to salvage each other is to promptly come to each other's help in times of calamities like this.

He expressed optimism that the items will go a long way in helping victims in their immediate needs.

Mr. Jaiteh highlighted that S.K. Jaiteh and Sons Ltd. have never hesitated to carry out such gestures.

"I trust and pray that our people in URR will find solace and comfort after this sad event," he concluded.

Yuba Jawara, deputy chairperson, Basse Area Council in receiving the items on behalf of his council and region hailed S.K. Jaiteh and sons Ltd. for their love and care for humanity, patriotisms especially those in need.

He called on Gambians both at home and abroad to emulate Mr. Jaiteh, saying development is about partnership.

He described the gesture as huge, noting that the items will help the victims who lost most of their properties.

He highlighted that it is a duty on all to help out others in times of their need.

He appealed for support from philanthropists, individuals and everyone who can help, saying the disaster is very serious.