South Africa: Police Call On Man Attacked Inside Gauteng Hospital to Lay Charges

Gauteng police are calling for a man who was attacked at South Rand Hospital over the weekend to come forward and lay charges.

Spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the man could visit his nearest police station to open a case.

The man, who has not been identified, was discharged from the hospital on Monday. He was treated for injuries after he was attacked by three men in the casualty ward on Saturday night.

In a video that went viral, the victim is seen being dragged from the bench where he was sitting. His attackers then kick him continuously as he lies on the ground.

Staff members are heard trying to stop them. "Guys, stop! Leave him!" one person is heard saying. Two of the men then threaten them.

The men are heard asking staff: "Where is the gun? Where is the gun?" As they leave the ward, one of the men can be heard telling the staff members that he will shoot them.

Blood is seen on the floor, as people shout at them to get off the premises and leave the man alone.

Another staff member is heard raising concerns that there are no security officials on site.

"This is so wrong. Where are the police?"

"Now, they have given us their job," another staff member is heard saying.

'I can't say that this incident will not happen again'

The hospital's CEO, Dr Mokgadi Maleka, said the 25-year-old victim had run into the hospital for safety, following an altercation with three men outside.

"The victim allegedly had a fight with three men and accidentally shot himself in the thigh, and fled inside the hospital seeking help. While at casualty, three men came and began assaulting him. Those people wanted a gun from the victim.

"The security guard then phoned their control room and police for help," said Maleka.

A guard who was supposed to be at the door, was outside when the men stormed the building.

"We do believe that the hospital is safe. A guard was out when the men arrived. We had a meeting with the security company on Monday, where we agreed that guards must carry metal detectors to ensure that no weapons enter our hospital," Maleka said.

The hospital has 17 outsourced security guards, five of whom were based in casualty before the incident took place.

"We are safe in this hospital and there is no need for people to panic. Violence is high in South Africa and I can't say that this incident will not happen again," Maleka added.

