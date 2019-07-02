30 June 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Hemeti - Military Presence in Khartoum Is to Protect the June 30 March

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, better known as Hemeti, claimed that the massive military presence in Khartoum is there to secure the citizens, not to harass them. Hemeti said this when he was addressing a rally in the Mayo district in Khartoum on Saturday.

Hemeti said that the peaceful march of June 30, called for by the Alliance for Freedom and Change, will be protected by the TMC. He stressed that the TMC is not against peaceful marches, but it is against mercenaries and saboteurs.

Also on Saturday, the TMC issued a warning that it will hold the Alliance for Freedom and Change fully responsible for any damage or casualties during the June 30 march.

In his speech Hemeti called upon the youth to join the ranks of the police, the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces "to protect the country".

