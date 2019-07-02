Tanzania: Six Teams Spice Up 'World Cup' Moonlight Tournament

A 'WORLD Cup' Moonlight soccer tourney same event currently taking place in France, was staged in Arusha over the weekend, with a total of six girls' teams taking part at the two-day extravaganza held at Kisongo.

For the Under-20 teams, the Future Stars Academy emerged the overall winner of the Arusha 'World Cup,' while Umoja Center, were the runner-up, while or the Under 15 teams, it was the Lengo academy which topped the bill, followed by the other Future Stars team in the second slot.

The best player for the Under 20 squad was Anna Shau from Future Stars Academy; while the best player for the Under 15 teams was Cecilia Shadrack from Lengo Academy; the best scorer for Under 20 was Amina Ramadhan again from Future Stars and the best 'shooter,' for the Under 15 was Angel Willbard.

The World Cup was organised by the Arusha-based, Future Stars Academy (FSA), in conjunction with 'Equal Playing Field,' the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Youth Empowerment through Sports (YES), Jobortunity Training Institution and Tanzania Girl Guides Association.

The special 'World Cup,' women soccer tourney took place at the International School of Moshi (ISM), Arusha Campus grounds along the main Dodoma road, in Kisongo.

The 'World Cup,' Arusha event, targeting to foster 'women empowerment' and 'gender equality,' through football competition, was initially set to involve 16 girls' teams from all over East Africa, but only six teams managed to make it to the pitch.

The Director of Upendo Friends Schools, Isabella Mwampamba who graced the matches, said women need more empowerment in sports and education, areas that there has been historical gender imbalance.