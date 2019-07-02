Namibia: Milestone for Okinawa Goju-Ryu Karate Namibia

OKINAWA Goju-Ryu Karate Namibia hosted their annual National Karate Championships at the SKW Main Hall in Windhoek on Saturday. This year's annual tournament, which featured 141 contestants, was particularly notable as it marked the 40th anniversary of the organisation in Namibia.

The organisation was first started by Sensei Hennie de Vries in 1979 before being handed over to now chief instructor, Sensei Carl van der Merwe in 1999, thus making this his 20th year as Chief Instructor of the organisation. "This year we celebrate 40 years of Goju-Ryu Karate in Namibia. We pride ourselves in practicing karate not only as a sport, but as a way of life. I am extremely proud of OGKN and how far we've come and look forward to many more years as chief instructor," Van der Merwe said.

Besides the action of the day, the following long-training awards were handed out to commemorate long-standing members of the organisation.

10 Years: Zephania Kameeta, Joshua Britz, Maxwell Kiessling and Reino Hansen.

20 Years: Willie Viljoen, Jurgen van Wyk, Stefan van der Merwe and Rowan Carstens.

25 Years: Sam Ekandjo

30 Years: Nico Maritz

35 Years: Carl van der Merwe

Together with the Long-Training awards, OGKN also presented the following awards for Best Sport Performance in 2018.

Children Girls: Requelle Rickerts

Children Boys: Justin Scholtz

Cadets and Juniors Girls: Celine Shilongo

Cadets and Juniors Boys: Carlo Amia

Women: Sylvia Maritz

Men: Stefan Van Der Merwe

The tournament was concluded with the Grand Champion of the Day ceremony in which the 2019 Grand Champion trophies were awarded to the following grand champions of the day:

Girls: Jewel Slinger.

Boys: Carlo Amia.

Women: Jaydeen Clarke.

Brown Belt Men: Heiko Greyvenstein.

Black Belts Men: Stefan van der Merwe.

The next event for Okinawan Goju Ryu Karate Namibia will be the 2019 World Gishiki and IOGKF 50th Anniversary Seminar that will be taking place in Okinawa, Japan from the 29 July to 4 August.

OGKN thanked the sponsors for this year's tournament namely, Absolute Logistics, Namibia Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Namibia Travel Connection, Pack Safaris, Property Valuations Namibia, PWC, Speedline Panel Beaters and Trident Cooling.