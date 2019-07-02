Namibia: Great Start for Juniors in Spain

NAMIBIA's junior men's inline hockey team has been in great form at the Inline Hockey World Championships in Barcelona, Spain after completing their third successive victory on Monday.

On Monday, Namibia beat Italy 5-1, and after previously having trounced Ireland 18-2 and New Zealand 11-0 they have now finished at the top of Pool B to qualify for the knockout stages.

In their opening match on Saturday, they beat New Zealand 11-0 with Johannes Coetzee scoring five goals, Pablo Laporte three, and Max Finkeldey, Alex Wirtz and Amandus Rottcher one goal each.

The following day they thrashed Ireland 18-2 with Liam Gilchrist and Nico Eppler scoring four goals each; Anko Lucks three goals; Max Finkeldey and Stefan Bartsch two goals each; and Henrik Diekmann, Micah Skolnic and Amandus Rottcher one goal each.

Yesterday they received stiffer opposition from Italy, but still posted a comfortable 5-1 victory, with Johannes Coetzee (2), Amandus Rottcher, Max Finkeldey and Alex Wirtz scoring their goals.

The Inline Hockey World Championships form part of the World Roller Games, which include 11 sporting disciplines which are being presented at 10 venues in Barcelona.

The games are the biggest sporting event held in Barcelona since the 1992 Olympic Games, with more than 4 000 athletes competing in various disciplines. Inline hockey alone, has attracted more than 1 000 players from 27 countries from five continents, with players competing in junior and senior men and women's competitions.

At the previous World Championships in Italy last year, Namibia's junior men's team narrowly missed out on a place amongst the top eight teams, but finished ninth overall after winning the Nations Cup.

Namibia's senior men's team is also competing in Barcelona and will start their campaign against Sweden on on Saturday, with two more group matches scheduled against Mexico and China.